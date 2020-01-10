HPD: Teen girl accidentally shot while friend was playing with gun

Houston police say a teen girl was accidentally shot while her friend was playing with a gun.

According to police, the 17-year-old and her friends were behind an apartment complex on Southgreen Drive on Thursday afternoon, and a passenger was playing with the gun. Police say it accidentally discharged, striking the girl in the shoulder.

She was reportedly placed in the back seat of the vehicle while they drove around, until they decided to call 911.

The girl was taken to the hospital in unknown condition.

Authorities say witnesses provided conflicting statements on what occurred. Police have not determined if there was another passenger in the back seat during the shooting.

Anyone with information in this case is asked to contact the HPD Major Assaults & Family Violence Division at 713-308-8800 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.

MORE: Follow the latest local news