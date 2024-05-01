HPD suspended reports scandal: List of suspects charged, arrested
HOUSTON - The Houston Police Department has provided the names of suspects arrested and charged in connection with their suspended "lack of personnel" review.
On Tuesday, Chief Finner announced the Internal Affairs investigation into the suspended code had been completed and 54 charges had been filed so far.
You can see the list of suspects' names and their charges below.
- Daniels, Janeiro - Inj To Elderly Bi - Felony
- Gillespie, Geonary Na Quawn - Agg Assault W/Deadly Weapon - Felony
- Hunt, Johnny - Agg Assault-Family Member - Felony
- James, Khalil Eddie-Xavier - Theft <$2,500 2/More Prev Convs - Felony
- Jefferson, Kenneth Wayne - Sexual Assault - Felony
- Jones, Jaron Kareese - Theft <$2,500 2/More Prev Convs - Felony
- Jones, Sharita - Theft <$2,500 2/More Prev Convs - Felony
- Joshi, Subhash – Stalking - Felony
- Martinez, Pablo Esteban - Agg Assault W/Deadly Weapon, Assault Family Member, Inj To Child Bi, Assault Fam/Household W/Prev Conv - Felony
- Naras, Joshua Joseph - Agg Assault W/Deadly Weapon - Felony
- Scott, Shannel - Theft >=2,500 <30,000 - Felony
- Smith, James Jr - Burglary Of A Building - Felony
- Vasquez, Abelardo - Agg Robbery-Deadly Wpn - Felony
- Williams, Michael - Agg Assault W/Deadly Weapon - Felony
- Ball, Eddie - Assault-Bodily Injury - Misdemeanor
- Elizor, Meshanto - Assault-Bodily Injury - Misdemeanor
- Hardnett, Martinez - Assault-Bodily Injury - Misdemeanor
- Klatt, Kyle William - Theft >=$100<$750 - Misdemeanor
- Nguyen, Binh Thingoc - Prostitution - Non Public Offer - Misdemeanor
- Nguyen, Duy Don - Assault-Bodily Injury - Misdemeanor
- Price, Lyndell Leroy - Assault-Bodily Injury - Misdemeanor
- Walker, Sean- Unl Carrying Weapon - Gun In MV - Misdemeanor