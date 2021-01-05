HPD: Armed suspect fatally shot by officer in north Houston; 2 others in custody

article

Police say a suspect has died after he was shot by an officer in north Houston.

The officer-involved shooting occurred in the 16500 block of I-45 North Freeway service road near N Vista Drive.

Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo says, around 9 a.m. Tuesday, authorities started surveillance of a crew recognized for having committed a series of armed robberies in the area.

Chief Acevedo says they were watching three suspects in a vehicle. He says the suspects exited the vehicle, and when they got back in, a team attempted to take them into custody.

Police say a passenger armed with a pistol began running, but he threw the pistol as officers chased. He was taken into custody and was taken to the hospital complaining of chest pain.

According to Chief Acevedo, the driver came out armed with a pistol, raised the pistol and was shot by an officer.

Chief Acevedo says officers approached and applied a chest seal, and Cypress Creek Medic 513 arrived on the scene and began working on the suspect. Despite their efforts, the suspect died.

Police say a third suspect was also taken into custody.

Chief Acevedo said the 27-year-old suspect who died had open warrants with Harris County for robbery and was wanted in the HPD investigation for multiple robberies.

Multiple agencies are investigating the incident. The Harris County Sheriff's Office will be the lead investigator.