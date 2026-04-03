3-year-old hospitalized following shooting in Houston

The Brief Houston police are on the scene after a 3-year-old was shot on Friday afternoon, authorities said. According to authorities, someone stated a gun was dropped and went off, hitting the 3-year-old in the arm. Investigators said it's unclear where the shooting originally took place.



Houston police are on the scene after a 3-year-old was shot on Friday afternoon, authorities said.

3-year-old child shot in Houston

According to authorities, someone stated a gun was dropped and went off, hitting the 3-year-old in the chest.

The child was taken to an urgent care facility in Southeast Houston.

Officials stated the child was taken to an area hospital in serious but stable condition. The child is expected to survive.

Following the shooting, authorities said the shooting occurred at an apartment off of Broadway.

Houston police said an investigation is underway.

What we don't know:

Investigators said it's unclear where the shooting originally took place.