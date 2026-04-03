The Woodlands residents robbed by wanted suspects posing as deputies

The Brief Three suspects forced their way into a home in the Alden Bridge neighborhood, restrained everyone inside, and stole valuables. The suspects were allegedly wearing makeshift deputy uniforms. Anyone near the area is asked to turn in surveillance footage of the incident. Authorities shared tips on how to spot a fake officer.



Three suspects are wanted after allegedly posing as deputies to rob a home in The Woodlands on Friday morning.

Fake deputies rob The Woodlands home

What we know:

The robbery happened around 10 a.m. Friday at a home on South Plum Crest Circle, near Research Forest and Branch Crossing Drives.

Authorities say three male suspects posed as deputies and tried to get their victims to comply before forcing their way into the home. The suspects then reportedly restrained the victims in the home and stole valuable items.

One of the victims broke free from the restraints and went to neighbors to call 911.

A victim was taken to a hospital for injuries from the robbery, but authorities say she has since been released.

According to the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office, the three suspects were wearing black shirts with white letters that spelled "Sheriff." Two of the suspects were also wearing duty belts, and one of them had a badge.

No one is in custody at this time.

What we don't know:

No one involved has been identified at this time.

There is no other suspect description available.

What you can do:

Residents near the scene are being asked to check any surveillance footage they have between 9:30-11 a.m. a.m. Friday. If they notice anything suspicious, they can call the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office at 936-538-5900 and mention case number 261114200.

Tips to spot a fake officer

What You Should Know:

Montgomery County authorities provided information on how to determine whether an officer is real or fake:

Pay attention to whether the officers are wearing a uniform and/or traveling in a vehicle marked by a law enforcement agency (ex: Text saying "Montgomery County Sheriff's Office"). Detectives in regular clothes and unmarked vehicles should provide their unit number, official credentials, and law enforcement ID when asked to do so. If you're suspicious about the officers, you can call 911, give your location, and a dispatcher can tell you if law enforcement was called to your location. Law enforcement are supposed to provide their badge number and/or unit number when asked.