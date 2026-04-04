One shot during altercation at Downtown METRORail platform
HOUSTON - One person was sent to a hospital after a shooting at a METRORail platform in Downtown Houston.
Downtown Houston METRORail shooting
What they're saying:
Police say a shooting call came in at about 4:20 p.m. Saturday on Travis and Preston Streets.
Houston Fire officials say the shooting happened during an altercation at the platform.
One person was found shot and sent to a hospital.
A male suspect reportedly left the scene.
No other details are available at this time.
The Source: Houston Police and Fire Departments.