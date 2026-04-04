One shot during altercation at Downtown METRORail platform

The Brief A shooting was reported at a METRORail platform along Travis Street. The shooting happened during an "altercation," according to first responders. One person was hospitalized with a gunshot wound.



One person was sent to a hospital after a shooting at a METRORail platform in Downtown Houston.

Downtown Houston METRORail shooting

What they're saying:

Police say a shooting call came in at about 4:20 p.m. Saturday on Travis and Preston Streets.

Houston Fire officials say the shooting happened during an altercation at the platform.

One person was found shot and sent to a hospital.

A male suspect reportedly left the scene.

No other details are available at this time.