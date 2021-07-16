HPD: Suspect at large following officer-involved shooting at Galleria Mall

article

The Houston Police Department is on the scene following a shooting inside the Galleria Mall on Friday night.

According to police, the shooting occurred around 7:50 p.m.

Preliminary information from Houston police stated that a suspect fired a weapon inside the mall and a HPD officer returned fire.

It's unclear if the suspect was struck.

Police said they are searching for the suspect at this time.

We've learned that the Galleria is on lockdown as police investigate.

This is a breaking news story. We'll keep you up-to-date with the very latest.