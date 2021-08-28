HPD: Shooting victim who almost got carjacked drives to McDonald's to get help

article

Authorities say a man who was almost carjacked in southwest Houston overnight Saturday managed to get away from his attackers by driving to a nearby McDonald's.

Houston police were called out to the McDonald's on Braeswood and Hillcroft around 4 a.m., where they found an unidentified man with two gunshot wounds.

Preliminary information says he was almost carjacked on Sandpiper and tried to get away. While he was escaping, the attackers opened fire, hitting him. Officials say that's when the man drove to the McDonald's parking lot to get help.

He was rushed to the hospital but in unknown condition. It's unclear, as of this writing, if police have any information on suspects but an investigation remains underway.

