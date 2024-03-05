The Houston Police Department needs your help locating a missing man with dementia.



Authorities are looking for Jose Garcia Granados, 60.



Granados was last seen on Wednesday, leaving the 6700 block of Antoine Drive in an unknown direction. He was wearing a green T-shirt, blue jeans and black shoes.

Granados is described as a White Hispanic male with a medium complexion, 5’5" tall, 140 pounds, with brown eyes and a bald head. He also has a scar under his left eye on his cheek.

If you have seen Granados, contact the Houston Police Department Missing Persons Unit at (832) 394-1840.