HPD: Pct. 4 constable deputy struck man who was ejected during crash on US 290

Authorities say a man is dead after he was ejected from a car during a crash and then struck by a Harris County Pct. 4 constable deputy’s patrol vehicle.

The crash occurred around 2 a.m. Monday in the 13500 block of US 290. The freeway was closed for several hours in both directions while authorities investigated, but the eastbound lanes have reopened.

According to the Houston Police Department, the man who died was involved in a crash with two other vehicles in the westbound lanes. Police say the man was ejected during the crash and went into the eastbound lanes in front of a Pct. 4 constable deputy who was traveling eastbound.

Authorities say the man was struck by the patrol vehicle.

Police say another person who was involved in the initial crash in the westbound lanes was taken to the hospital to be treated for minor injuries.

Multiple agencies are investigating the crash.

