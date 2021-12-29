HPD: Officer shot at armed suspect; no one struck by gunfire

Police say no one was struck by the gunfire when an officer discharged his duty weapon at an armed suspect early Wednesday morning.

The incident occurred just after midnight in the 9100 block of Kindlewood Drive.

According to HPD, officers responded to a call about a disturbance with a weapon.

When officers went to the front door, police say the suspect opened the door with a rifle in his hand.

According to HPD, at some point, the officer discharged his weapon but didn’t strike anyone.

The suspect was taken into custody.

Officers learned there had been a family disturbance at the location, HPD says.

According to police, the suspect is charged with assault and family violence and terroristic threat.

