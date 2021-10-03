HPD: Man chased by gunman, shot and killed outside party in SW Houston

article

Authorities are piecing together what led up to a shooting in southwest Houston, where a man was killed overnight Sunday.

Houston police say it happened outside a huge party in the 4500 block of W Orem Dr. around 2 a.m. That's where investigators say they heard at least 15 shots go off and when they arrived, found an unidentified man, unresponsive, and with a gunshot wound to the leg.

Officers tried CPR on the man and ultimately rushed him to the hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

According to witnesses and friends of the unidentified man, he's from the Dallas area and was visiting for a party. Preliminary information suggests an altercation broke out between the man and an unidentified suspect, which got heated.

Shortly afterward, the suspect was said to have opened fire, chased the victim around while shooting at him before taking off in a black vehicle.

An investigation is currently underway to find the suspect. No other information was available, as of this writing.