Police: 3 teens shot during party at north Houston banquet hall

Police say three teens were injured when shots were fired during a party at a banquet hall in north Houston.

Officers responded to a shooting call in the 400 block of W Parker Road around 11:40 p.m. Sunday.

Police say they arrived at a chaotic scene with people running through the parking lot trying to get away from something.

As officers approached the front door of the banquet hall, they found a 16-year-old girl shot in the arm. Police say a 16-year-old boy was found inside of the banquet hall with a gunshot wound to the chest.

They were both taken to the hospital and are expected to survive.

According to HPD, an 18-year-old man also showed up at the hospital with multiple gunshot wounds. He is also expected to survive.

At this time, police report that a party was being held at the banquet hall and there was some sort of disturbance.

Police say shots were fired inside, striking two people. At some point, police say, more shots were fired in the parking lot, striking the third person.

A description of a suspect has not been released. The investigation is ongoing.