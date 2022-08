article

The Houston Police Department is investigating after an infant died at a motel on Tuesday afternoon.

Details are limited, but authorities said they were called to the Motel 6, located at 15101 Katy Freeway, around 3:30 p.m. Tuesday.

One person was taken into custody, authorities said.

No other details have been released.

This is a breaking news story. We'll keep you up-to-date with the latest.