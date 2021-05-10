HPD: Driver left the scene after deadly crash with motorcyclist
article
HOUSTON - Houston police say a motorcyclist died after he was struck by another vehicle on Sunday night.
The crash occurred at the South Freeway service road and Holly Hall around 9:30 p.m.
According to police, the motorcyclist was traveling westbound on Holly Hall on a green light. Police say witnesses reported that another vehicle ran through a red light and struck the motorcyclist.
The motorcyclist, described only as an adult male, died at the scene.
Police say the other vehicle involved was described as a light-color SUV or truck. Authorities say the driver paused after the crash but left the scene without rendering aid.
