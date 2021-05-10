HPD: Driver left the scene after deadly crash with motorcyclist

article

Houston police say a motorcyclist died after he was struck by another vehicle on Sunday night.

The crash occurred at the South Freeway service road and Holly Hall around 9:30 p.m.

SIGN UP FOR FOX 26 HOUSTON EMAIL ALERTS

According to police, the motorcyclist was traveling westbound on Holly Hall on a green light. Police say witnesses reported that another vehicle ran through a red light and struck the motorcyclist.

The motorcyclist, described only as an adult male, died at the scene.

Police say the other vehicle involved was described as a light-color SUV or truck. Authorities say the driver paused after the crash but left the scene without rendering aid.

Advertisement

FOR THE LATEST NEWS UPDATES, DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 NEWS APP