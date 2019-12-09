HPD chief raises questions about bulletproof vest Sgt. Brewster wore night he was killed

Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo is raising questions about the bulletproof vest Sgt. Chris Brewster was wearing the night he was killed.

In a letter, the chief states Sgt. Brewster's vest was potentially penetrated by at least one bullet.

He goes on to state expert analysis will be required to see if armor-piercing ammo was used, and Acevedo states the vest will be tested to see if it performed to the manufacturer's expectations.