HPD: 2 deadly shootings believed to be related to possible 'botched robbery'

Police believe the deadly shootings of a man and a woman who were found miles apart from each other may be related to a possible "botched robbery" in east Houston.

The incident began around 11:20 p.m. Monday when a shooting was reported near Peppertree Lane and Coulson Street.

Police say a man was found fatally shot in the driver’s seat of a red pickup truck in the back parking lot of an elementary school.

Investigators reviewed surveillance video and saw the man arrive in his pickup truck, and then a red sedan arrived about 15 minutes later.

Police say multiple people got out of the red car and started shooting at the truck that the man was in.

According to police, it appears a woman who was near the passenger side of the pickup truck was also wounded, and the suspects put her in the red car before driving off.

Shortly after, a woman was found shot in the backseat of a car in the 1500 block of Penn City Road about four miles away. She was pronounced dead at the scene. Police say the car matched the description of the vehicle that fled from the shooting on Coulson Street.

Police believe the man and woman were both shot in a possible "botched robbery that went wrong" in the school parking lot, and the woman may have been "part of the suspect crew."

"It looks like at least one or two of the suspects may have accidentally shot her while they were shooting at the individual that was inside the red pickup truck," says Sgt. Josh Horn with the HPD Homicide Division.

Police say the woman was found in the car after someone texted her friend alerting them about where she was. Police believe the suspects then fled the scene on Penn City Road in a black pickup truck.

The investigation is ongoing.

