Authorities are searching for a Pasadena man who is wanted to for sexually abusing a child.

Rony J. Calo-Ariana, 43, is charged with Aggravated Sexual Assault of a Child.

Crime Stoppers and the Pasadena Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Division need the public’s assistance in locating the fugitive.

On Friday, August 30, 2019 Pasadena Police say they received a report of Sexual Assault that occurred in the 300-block of Southmore Avenue in Pasadena, Texas.

The victim said she had been sexually abused, and detectives learned in their investigation that the suspect was Calo-Ariana.

He is described as a Hispanic male, who stands 5’08”, and weighs 180-190 lbs. Calo-Ariana has brown eyes and black hair.

Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the identification, charging and/or arrest of the suspect in this case. Information may be reported by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitted online at www.crimestoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app. Only tips and calls DIRECTLY TO Crime Stoppers are anonymous and eligible for a cash reward.