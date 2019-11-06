How to see world's largest steam locomotive "Big Boy" as it visits Houston, Spring, and Navasota

article

Wednesday evening, as the sun sets, Houstonians will line the rain tracks near I-10 and Memorial. They want to catch a glimpse of the world's largest steam train. He's called Big Boy.

Union Pacific’s historic steam locomotive No. 4014 is stopping in Houston as part of it's tour of the Union Pacific system to commemorate the transcontinental railroad's 150th anniversary. The Big Boy’s return to the rails is the product of more than two years of meticulous restoration work by the Union Pacific Steam Team. No. 4014 is the world's only operating Big Boy locomotive.

Right now, Big Boy is scheduled to arrive at 902 Washington Avenue at 7:00pm. He will be on display to the public Thursday, 9:00 AM till 3:00 PM. Onlookers are encouraged to use the Theater District parking garages and make their way to the Amtrak Station.

On Friday, Big Boy will depart Houston around 10:00am. He'll make a stop in Spring around 11:15am, then depart again 15 minutes later for Navasota, arriving there at 1:15pm. After a half-hour stop he'll continue on to Bryan/College Station where he'll be on display to the public from 4:30pm till 6:00pm.

Going to try to catch it as it rolls down the tracks? A few safety reminders from Union Pacific:

Hearing protection is recommended.

Remember, trains can’t stop quickly. Do not go on the tracks, even if the train is not near yet.

A train’s distance from you and its speed can be deceiving.

Stand back at least 25 feet. The average train overhangs the track by at least three feet, and can fling rocks and debris as it rolls by.

Railroad tracks, trestles, yards and right-of-way are private property – please do not trespass.

Never assume tracks are abandoned or inactive – ALWAYS expect a train and assume tracks are active.

Learn more about Big Boy's route by clicking here.

