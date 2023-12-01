With the holiday shopping season in full swing, it’s also the season of thieves looking to take advantage. The Houston Police Department is encouraging everyone to stay safe with some tips of their own.

In a series of videos released online, HPD tackles different subjects like porch pirates.

They encourage everyone to invest in a doorbell camera like a Ring, but if possible, have your packages delivered to work or a storage locker and check to see if you can require a signature on delivery.

You also need to look out for thieves behind the screen. When shopping online, look for the "https://" in the website address. HPD also says to be on the lookout for fake emails or phishing schemes.

One tip you may not think about, Houston police say, is to avoid using your debit card when making purchases online. It’s best to use a credit card or a pre-paid debit card to limit any theft.

Now that more and more people are turning to places like Facebook Marketplace to find gifts for loved ones, there are safety risks that follow.

So, if you choose to go that route, HPD suggests meeting in a busy public place like a grocery store or coffee shop. But the preferred meeting place should be outside your local police station.

They also encourage you to never meet someone at night, and don’t accept last-minute location changes. Reschedule if possible.

For an extra layer of protection, it’s advised to bring a family member or friend along with you. If you can’t, make sure someone knows where you’re going.