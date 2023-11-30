For three decades, a statue of a baker welcomed customers to the Arandas Bakery at 5307 Airline Drive.

The statue was stolen on Thanksgiving Day.

There are a lot of things your sweet tooth could want here at Arandas Bakery. Many of the treats could even make some consider a five-finger discount.

But not all this delectable food was targeted by a thief. Instead, it was Panadero, the baker's mascot.

It's been in the parking lot for 30 years.

This video was shot on Thanksgiving day at 6:30 p.m.

You can see someone pick the statue up and nonchalantly place it in the back of his pickup truck.

The video has since gone viral and the thief has reached out to the bakery through a mediator.

In a statement, the bakery says we are giving the person who stole this an opportunity to return the statue without involving police.

If the statute is not returned by Friday evening, police will be notified.

The bakery says the baker statue has no monetary value but holds a deep sentimental value since it was placed here by the bakery's founding father