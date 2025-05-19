How to plan a family vacation without breaking the bank

The following is Sponsored by Bandit Sports & News Group on behalf of Candy Valentino. The FOX editorial team was not involved in the creation of this content.

Summer is just around the corner, and many families are still trying to finalize—or even start—planning their vacation. While prices on flights, hotels, and attractions continue to climb, a memorable getaway doesn’t have to drain your wallet. With the right strategies, you can stretch your travel dollars further and create lasting memories without the stress of overspending. Here are a few key ways to travel smarter this summer:

1. Start Early to Maximize Savings

Life gets busy, and it’s easy to put off planning—but when it comes to affordable travel, timing matters. Reasonably priced hotels, flights, and family tours tend to get booked quickly, especially during peak seasons. While last-minute deals occasionally pop up, they’re much less common for family-friendly options. Even if you haven’t locked in your destination, it’s worth starting your search now. Early planning opens the door to better availability, more choices, and lower prices.

2. Take Advantage of Rewards and Travel Perks

If you have a travel rewards or cash-back credit card, now is the time to use it strategically. Many of these cards offer dedicated travel portals where you can book hotels or flights at discounted rates—and earn bonus points while you’re at it. What’s more, certain cards include built-in travel protections, like trip delay reimbursement or lost baggage coverage. These benefits can provide peace of mind and save money if plans go sideways.

3. Spend Less on Upgrades, More on Experiences

Here’s one of the best ways to keep vacation costs in check: skip the pricey upgrades and prioritize meaningful activities. While a larger hotel suite might seem like a treat, your kids are far more likely to remember hands-on adventures—biking on the boardwalk, running barefoot on the beach, or roasting marshmallows at the cabin. These are the moments that create lasting memories—and they often cost far less than luxury accommodations.

The Bottom Line: Family vacations don’t need to come with a hefty price tag. With a little planning, smart use of rewards, and a focus on experiences over extras, you can enjoy a trip that’s both affordable and unforgettable. For more practical tips on making the most of your money, check out my Money Minute segments every week.

