How much does it cost to have a baby in Texas?

There's nothing easy about bringing a new life into the world and it can cause financial stress for expecting parents.

With many parents having to consider the all-around care, feeding, diaper changes, living expenses, and other costs on top of the birth itself, diaper company VeryVery shared their findings after analyzing the costs of having a baby in every U.S. state.

According to VeryVery, it costs $19,828 to have a baby in Texas, making it the 26th most expensive state to have a child in America. VeryVery has the cost breakdown as follows: $1,836 for a rent increase for one year, $9,147 for a year of childcare, and $8,846 for the cost of childbirth.

VeryVery's study claimed the most expensive state to have a baby is Massachusetts at $31,273 and the second most expensive state is Alaska at $29,666.

The least expensive state to have a child is Mississippi at $15,228, which is a more than $16,000 difference from Massachusetts.

The company gathered data surrounding the cost of childbirth, the increase in rental housing, and childcare costs.

VeryVery emphasized new parents will almost always face increased rental costs from the need for extra space and the cost of living differences in various states. In addition, they'll be faced with the medical costs attached to giving birth, like insurance and pre-natal and post-natal care.

To read more on VeryVery's study, click here.