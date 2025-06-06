How to manage rising blood pressure

The Brief High blood pressure affects 1 in 2 adults and can significantly reduce lifespan. Dr. Nidal Ganim from Vital Heart and Vein shares insights on managing blood pressure. Stress, diet, and lifestyle are key factors in controlling blood pressure levels.



High blood pressure is increasingly common, with half of all adults affected. It poses serious health risks, including heart disease and stroke.

High blood pressure awareness

Over the past 15 years, the prevalence of high blood pressure has steadily increased, despite widespread awareness of preventive measures.

National High Blood Pressure Education Month highlights the importance of understanding and managing blood pressure. Dr. Ganim provides expert advice on effective strategies.

What they're saying:

"Major factors contributing to high blood pressure include stress, anxiety, nutrition, salt intake, smoking, and drinking. Feeling good can potentially lower blood pressure," states Dr. Nidal Ganim.

Why you should care:

High blood pressure can lead to severe health complications and shorten your lifespan. Understanding how to manage it is crucial for long-term health.

High blood pressure rates rise

By the numbers:

Blood pressure is considered high when it exceeds 130/80. The CDC reports that approximately 120 million adults in the U.S. suffer from this dangerous condition.

Big picture view:

Despite awareness and preventive measures, high blood pressure rates continue to rise, indicating a need for more effective strategies. The numbers around the world are staggering with 1.28 billion adults suffering from it.

How to manage your blood pressure

What you can do:

Everyone is encouraged to monitor their blood pressure regularly and consult healthcare professionals for a personalized management plan.

Adopt a heart-healthy lifestyle, including a balanced diet, regular exercise, and stress management techniques.

Dig deeper:

For more information on managing high blood pressure, visit: https://vitalheartandvein.com/conditions/high-blood-pressure