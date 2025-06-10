The Brief Power outages can compromise the safety of refrigerated and frozen foods. Keeping the fridge or freezer closed can help maintain temperatures longer. It's important to know when food is no longer safe.



Severe weather can knock out power for days, compromising the safety of refrigerated and frozen foods.

Power outage food safety

What you can do:

It’s crucial to follow food safety guidelines to keep you and your family healthy.

The Houston Health Department shares these tips for keeping your food cold longer and knowing when it’s time to toss it out.

Keep refrigerator and freezer doors closed

A refrigerator will keep food cold for about four hours if unopened.

A full freezer will maintain its temperature for approximately 48 hours (24 hours if half full) if the door remains closed.

Monitor temperatures

Use a food thermometer to check the temperature of your refrigerator and freezer. The refrigerator should be at or below 40°F, and the freezer should be at or below 0°F.

Throw away any perishable food (meat, poultry, fish, eggs, and leftovers) that has been above 40°F for two hours or more.

When in doubt, throw it out

If you are unsure whether a particular food item is safe, do not taste it. It is better to discard it to prevent the risk of foodborne illness.

Examine each item separately

Some foods may appear safe even if they are not. Use both time and temperature to decide which foods to keep and which to discard.

Additional Tips

Have appliance thermometers in your refrigerator and freezer to ensure they are at the correct temperatures.

Consider keeping a supply of non-perishable foods that do not require refrigeration.

Dig deeper:

For further information, please visit the CDC's food safety page.