How long is food good in fridge, freezer during a power outage?
HOUSTON - Severe weather can knock out power for days, compromising the safety of refrigerated and frozen foods.
Power outage food safety
What you can do:
It’s crucial to follow food safety guidelines to keep you and your family healthy.
The Houston Health Department shares these tips for keeping your food cold longer and knowing when it’s time to toss it out.
Keep refrigerator and freezer doors closed
A refrigerator will keep food cold for about four hours if unopened.
A full freezer will maintain its temperature for approximately 48 hours (24 hours if half full) if the door remains closed.
Monitor temperatures
Use a food thermometer to check the temperature of your refrigerator and freezer. The refrigerator should be at or below 40°F, and the freezer should be at or below 0°F.
Throw away any perishable food (meat, poultry, fish, eggs, and leftovers) that has been above 40°F for two hours or more.
When in doubt, throw it out
If you are unsure whether a particular food item is safe, do not taste it. It is better to discard it to prevent the risk of foodborne illness.
Examine each item separately
Some foods may appear safe even if they are not. Use both time and temperature to decide which foods to keep and which to discard.
Additional Tips
Have appliance thermometers in your refrigerator and freezer to ensure they are at the correct temperatures.
Consider keeping a supply of non-perishable foods that do not require refrigeration.
Dig deeper:
For further information, please visit the CDC's food safety page.
The Source: The information in this article comes from the Houston Health Department.