How to launch emergency calls, text messages when cell service goes down

In a hurricane or a flood, you could lose cell phone service and Wi-Fi. But there is new technology that you may not even know you have on your phone that can help you contact loved ones and emergency responders.

Emergency SOS via satelitte

Many newer cell phones now have the ability to connect to satellites to make emergency calls or send text messages. That includes iPhone 14 and newer.

What you can do:

You go into settings, then Emergency SOS. The screen will show you that you can squeeze the buttons on both sides of the phone to make an emergency call.

Scroll down, and it will also let you try a demo to connect to a satellite. It will ask you five questions, where you can describe what kind of an emergency you're in. That information will be sent to emergency responders and emergency contacts that you can enter into the Health app.

Click on "test satellite connection" and head outside. The screen will point you in the direction to move your phone until it connects with a satellite. It will light up green when it's connected. That enables you to send a short text message to emergency responders.

eSIM and virtual SIM

Dig deeper:

Another way to connect when cell service is down is through an eSIM, a chip embedded in many phones manufactured in the last few years.

"You can switch between networks seamlessly if your current network is down. You can do that by scanning a QR code or downloading an app from your home if you can’t leave your home," explained Abrar Al-Heeti, CNET Senior Mobile Reporter.

You'll get that QR code when you buy an eSIM plan from your carrier.

Another option is to use a virtual SIM through a SIM-free hot spot. A company called SIMO makes one called Solis.

"Our device is going to find the best signal available, regardless of what that carrier is. And then, using Wi-Fi, you can connect your own smartphones. That way, if you have tablets, laptops, or multiple smartphones with you, they can all connect to that same Wi-Fi connection," said Eric Plam, President of SIMO.