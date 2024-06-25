The City of Houston is set to transition some single-family residential customers from set usage bills to actual usage water bills. This change applies to households equipped with operational remote reading devices (RRDs).

Customers receiving the transition notification will see their billing method change within a minimum of 60 days. The switch from blue "set usage" bills to white "actual usage" bills aims to provide more accurate reflections of water consumption.

Houston Public Works Customer Account Services has conducted verifications of multiple readings from RRDs to ensure billing accuracy. Further checks will continue throughout the 60-day transition period.

Customers should note that actual usage bills may reveal higher consumption levels compared to previous set usage bills, potentially resulting in increased monthly charges.

Randy Macchi, Chief Operating Officer of Houston Public Works, emphasized the city's commitment to transparency and readiness for billing adjustments.

"We want to ensure that you are fully informed about these changes and are prepared for any potential adjustments in your bill, allowing you to plan accordingly," said Macchi. "This update only applies to single-family residential customers with an upgraded, working remote reading device (RRD)."

Customers without verified operational RRDs will continue to receive set usage bills until their devices are upgraded. Progress on device replacements can be monitored at improvewaterbills.org.

Since the launch of the Water Bill Improvement Plan on April 1, 2024, Houston Public Works has expanded in-person and virtual customer service options, implemented quality control measures for issue resolution, and centralized relief requests.

Houston plans to install approximately 125,000 RRDs citywide by the end of 2024, aiming to enhance service delivery and ensure accurate water billing.