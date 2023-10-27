Houston rapper Trae Tha Truth decided to give back to those incarcerated in Harris County ahead of the holidays.

Harris County Sheriff's Office says the rapper and his foundation Angel by Nature donated Bluetooth speakers to incarcerated prisoners in the jail's custody and care. According to the sheriff's office, the speakers will be in specialty tanks for cell block use.

FOX 26 Houston is now on the FOX LOCAL app available through Apple TV, Amazon FireTV, Roku, Google Android TV, and Vizio!

Image 1 of 4 ▼ (Courtesy of Harris County Sheriff's Office via Twitter)

Trae's organization was founded to help support those in Houston with relief efforts such as living conditions, education, personal health, and motivation.

To read more about Angel by Nature, click here.