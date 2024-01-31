Three new murals are a part of the ongoing Big Art. Bigger Change. Project will be unveiled in Houston's downtown and Fifth Ward.

These additions, created in collaboration with Street Art for Mankind, bring the total to 38 pieces, focusing on themes like pollution, youth rehabilitation, and sports inspiring youth.

The murals, located downtown and at Finnigan Park in Fifth Ward, reflect the United Nations' Sustainable Development Goals and celebrate Houston's diverse community and culture.