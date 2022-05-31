Houston's janitors say they're ready to strike if negotiations sour

Houston's janitors tell FOX 26 they're ready to strike if negotiations sour by midnight Tuesday.

"We are fighting to be seen, and for this job, to be seen as valuable," said Mercedes Herrera, a janitor since 2006.

MORE HOUSTON NEWS

Mercedes Herrera, a 53-year-old mother of five, grandma to nine grandchildren and a janitor in Houston since 2006 spoke with us through a translator about what she says are the injustices they endure.

Right now, around 28,000 janitors are fighting for a pay raise along with more sick days.

"Right now, we have one paid sick day. That is not enough and with more vacation time, it will give us more time with our families," said Herrera.

Herrera breaks down as she talks about how hard her family was hit by COVID-19. She contracted the virus from work. By the time they noticed, it was too late, their Christmas was spent in the hospital.

"They don’t care, they don't care about any of it, that's why we are fighting so hard," said Herrera. "We all tested positive, I got COVID, my pregnant daughter got COVID right before Christmas. Instead of a happy time, we all spent it in the hospital."

MORE EDUCATION NEWS

Members of the Service Employees International Union fought in 2006 to renegotiate their contracts and their efforts paid off. Back then, their wages were $5.15 an hour. Now they make $10.75. They are currently negotiating with major contractors for $15 an hour. Something, the union president says, is already happening in other major cities.

"We push the same kind of broom, but what I get paid here is so different from my counterparts in other cities, like Miami and Los Angeles," said Elsa Caballero, President/ Service Employees International Union.

The janitors say they want to be seen.

"She wants them to know that they are essential workers. This is a job most people don’t want to do, but most importantly they just want to be valued," said Herrera.

Advertisement

The union tells us, the strike may not happen right away. They will monitor the negotiations.