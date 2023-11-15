The I-610 South Loop in Houston has reopened after a crash on Wednesday morning.

The crash occurred around 4 a.m. and involved a pedestrian.

All westbound lanes of the South Loop were blocked at South Main for a few hours while police investigated.

Traffic was diverted onto the feeder road.

The roadway reopened around 7 a.m.