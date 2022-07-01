Houston's Bush Intercontental Airport sees over 140,000 passengers on Friday

Friday was the busiest day for air travel as the Fourth of July holiday weekend is underway.

Over 140,000 passengers passed through Bush International, according to Houston Airport officials.

They also expect 1.2 million passengers to fly through Bush and Hobby Airports through July 5 – a 12% jump from 2021.

Cancellations have been minimal at Bush Intercontinental Airport, a total of six in the last 24 hours, compared to much larger numbers at other U.S. airports.

"I’ve talked with a lot of coworkers, and they’ve had a lot more delays," says Kim Nelson who arrived to Houston from Atlanta. "They’re flying Delta and American there. So a lot more."

Travelers we spoke to were prepared for several weather advisories for the region. But many of them have expired, making flying easier.

"It was as smooth as can be," says Laurie Jussman from Iowa. "We were surprised that we even arrived 20 minutes early."

An arrest was made at the United Airlines ticket counter in Terminal B on Friday night.

At 5:15pm, an unidentified man was handcuffed by officers and escorted out of the airport.

FOX 26 is waiting to hear details on the arrest from Houston police.