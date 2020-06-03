Houston’s black community struggles with COVID-19, sting of George Floyd death

A community beset by dueling crises.

On one front, hardship driven by a pandemic’s crushing blow to a once vigorous economy.

‘Anyone who comes out here somebody is hungry, every car that comes up, so we here for them,” said Richard Alexander, a volunteer distributing nutrition.

At Bethel’s Family in Southwest Houston, food for those in need has flowed into empty trunks – vital sustenance delivered week after week.

“Oh God it’s helped me so much because I’m on Social Security and it has been able to provide when I can’t get it anywhere else,” said recipient Crystalyn Terrell after a two-hour wait.

For those without work, waiting in line is the only labor available. A week’s worth of food, the wages for their patience.

Since the height of the crisis, the number of cars lining up for food at Bethel has dropped by half. They call it progress, if not perfection.

“We were seeing about 1,500 cars a day and we were doing it four days a week, now we’re only doing it two days a week and we are only seeing 800 cars. So people are going back to work and the City is slowly opening up is helping also to relieve some of that burden,” said Pastor James Lee, who directs the food distribution for Bethel’s Family.

Less than ten miles away faith leaders were uniting to confront a second, more insidious, threat.

“All we asking is equal rights, equal justice, equal punishment,” said Dr. Max Miller, President of the Baptist Ministers Association of Houston

“The knee of an oppressive white system has been on the necks of Black people for 400 years,” said Bishop James Dixon of the Community of Faith.

The senseless death of George Floyd triggering a struggle from which the pastors believe there can be no retreat.

“No Justice, No peace, No justice, No peace,” said Pastor S.J. Gilbert, President of the Baptist Minister’s Conference.

“There must be a change. There must be a change. We cannot just protest” said Rev. Rudy White, President of the Fort Bend Pastor’s Association.

“Will or Grandchildren have the same press conference 20 years from now?” asked Bishop Dixon.

“Racism must die and it will only die when the hearts of men change,” said Rev. F.N. Williams, President of Houston Minister’s Against Crime.

A virtual chorus of influential voices pledging to demand change from the pulpit.

Back at Bethel, where hearts need no change, the work goes on.

“It has touched my heart. I think this is my calling. I just love doing this,” said Andrews as he filled another trunk.

Here, folks see only one race, the human race.