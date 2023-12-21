Bar 5015 is teaming up with Almeda Hospitality Group to provide free gas during their annual Gas'mas event today. Starting at 10:00 AM, the first 125 families to drive up will receive up to $40 of free gas, courtesy of Bar 5015 and Almeda Hospitality Group. The event is taking place at Kings Fuel located at 5800 Almeda Road.

Bar 5015 is a black-owned business committed to community upliftment. Last year, over $5,000 in gas was given to the community. This year's collaboration with Radio-One Houston (97.9 The Box, Majic 102.1, & Praise 92.1 FM) is set to make an even greater impact.

Upon pulling up to a pump, residents can enjoy music played by Radio-One Houston while receiving their gift of gas.

Join the celebration today and witness the holiday spirit in action.