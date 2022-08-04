Houston's Back to School Fest is this Saturday

The 12th Annual Back to School Fest in Houston is this Saturday!

Mayor Sylvester Turner announced the fest details on Thursday morning, as 200 volunteers in yellow Shell shirts started the two-day process of filling donated backpacks in preparation for the event. Shell has been the title sponsor of the program for 12 years.

The event will be at the George R. Brown Convention Center on Aug. 13 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Families will find 25,000 supply-filled backpack giveaways, access to community resources, and haircut vouchers.

For the past two years, the festival was held as a drive-through event because of the pandemic. The return of the indoor gathering will bring back health screenings. They will include dental screenings and sealants, vision screenings, routine immunizations, and COVID vaccines.

The first 10,000 families to register will also receive food assistance.

Register your student by clicking here.