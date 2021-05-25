Houstonians using their talents to pay tribute to George Floyd

Two Houstonians are using their talent to pay tribute and call for action.

Kam Franklin, the lead singer of The Suffers, along with her bandmates, paid tribute to George Floyd and others who have lost their lives to police brutality.

They sang an unreleased song "How Do We Heal" from their upcoming album It Starts With Love and Ends With Love.

FOR THE LATEST NEWS UPDATES, DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 NEWS APP

The Suffers, joined live paint artist Ange Hillz, who has made his way to the cover of Time Magazine for his tribute art.

Advertisement

He painted live at the George Floyd funeral in Houston and others.