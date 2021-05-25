Expand / Collapse search
Houstonians using their talents to pay tribute to George Floyd

By
Published 
News
FOX 26 Houston

Using the Arts to celebrate George Floyd's life

FOX 26's Coco Dominguez spoke with two Houstonians who are using their talents to celebrate George Floyd's life.

HOUSTON - Two Houstonians are using their talent to pay tribute and call for action.

Kam Franklin, the lead singer of The Suffers, along with her bandmates, paid tribute to George Floyd and others who have lost their lives to police brutality. 

They sang an unreleased song "How Do We Heal" from their upcoming album It Starts With Love and Ends With Love.

The Suffers, joined live paint artist Ange Hillz, who has made his way to the cover of Time Magazine for his tribute art. 

He painted live at the George Floyd funeral in Houston and others.