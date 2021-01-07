Houstonians react to storming of U.S. Capitol

Lots of people in Houston are reacting to the violence in Washington, D.C. on Wednesday.

It’s hard to find anyone who doesn’t have thoughts on the DC protest and the violence that broke out.

"I hate to see anybody lose their life over some political protest or anything like that," said Steven Booker. "Just a lack of security and really unprepared for anything that could have gone down yesterday."

"It completely flipped the tables where anti-protesters become protesters and start committing violence," said Joseph Griffo.

"I think it’s a reaction to people not knowing who to believe," said Rob Howard. "I think that we need to think about how when a group storms into a municipal building like what happened in Seattle—I think it was city hall--and they took it over, I think that extreme groups from the right would look at that and say that they have a duty, and I think that they probably think that they’re protecting their country."

A group of anti-fascists armed with AK-47s picketed in downtown Houston Thursday in reaction to Wednesday’s events in DC.

"We’re here to express opposition to and total rejection of the attempted coup yesterday," Dr. David Michael Smith, an organizer for Houston United Front Against Fascism. "What Trump and his minions did in assaulting Congress was absolutely heinous."

"The shenanigans from last night—obviously a clear coup attempt," said Folko Lamuel, a protester with Houston United Front Against Fascism.

The protesters from the Houston United Front Against Fascism said they believe the chaos Thursday does not compare to chaos from Antifa last summer.

"You cannot compare the two, because the Antifa movement has never attempted a coup," said Lamuel. "There’s no coup attempt."

"Black Lives Matter protests were like 93 percent peaceful," said Smith. "What we saw yesterday was an assault on Congress with an attempted coup. No comparison at all in our view."

