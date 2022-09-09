Expand / Collapse search

Houstonians get fierce, fabulous to help homeless animals

FOX 26's CoCo Dominguez has more on the event to help support homeless animals find homes.

HOUSTON - It is a heartbreaking to see, animals in the street with nowhere to go. Houston PetSet hosted the 2022 Fierce and Fabulous Friday night at the Post Oak Hotel in the Galleria to help raise money and solve the ongoing problem.

Their mission is to end homelessness and suffering of companion animals and elevate their status in society.

Houston Petset believes the problem is solvable through funding from individuals corporate sponsors and the cooperation of local governments.

There are many ways to help. Click here for more information. 