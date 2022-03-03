Houstonians collecting medical supplies to donate to Ukrainian soldiers

Several Ukranians living in Houston have banded together to collect medical supplies. The donations will be shipped over to help soldiers and refugees in the ongoing war against Russia.

The women have been working with the non-profit World of Connections. The organization focuses on providing humanitarian aid during crises.

RELATED: Sugar Land couple living in Ukraine, opens home to dozens of refugees fleeing Russian attacks

There are four different locations across the Houston area where people can drop off supplies or ship items directly from Amazon.

Their goal is to send weekly shipments of medical supplies abroad. The first shipment is expected to go out this weekend.

"We’re going to separate all the supplies in different boxes and take everything to the airport," said Oksana Stevenson, who is helping coordinate the drop-offs. "From Houston, they will deliver to Poland and from Poland, they guys working with us will take everything to the Ukrainian border."

RELATED: Lucille's restaurant donating proceeds to aid with humanitarian needs in Ukraine

Oksana's brother is one of thousands of Ukranian men 18 and older, who have now enlisted in the war.

"He has two kids and a wife," Oksana said. "And we have a lot of relatives in Ukraine who decided to stay."

The women have been working with the non-profit World of Connections, which focuses on providing humanitarian aid during crises.

"It’s like a nightmare because I can’t believe something like this can be happening in a civilized world," said Anna Angell. "We feel all the support in the world. A lot of countries support us and it helps a lot to know that we’re not alone."

RELATED: Ukranian President Zelenskyy asks Putin to meet: 'I don't bite'

Although thousands of miles away from their family in Ukraine, these families hope their grassroots movement in Houston will make an impact in the fight for their freedom.

The supplies from all four drop off locations will be consolidated into one this weekend to be shipped off abroad.

If you'd like to help donate, here's the supply list generated according to foundation officials the families are working with.

Supplies Needed

Pharmaceuticals - blood thinners and blood pressure stabilizers

Bandages

Wound dressings

Tourniquets 100,000

Hemostatic bandages

Crutches

Wheelchairs

Flexible field stretchers, disposable

Disposable medical gloves

Individual first aid kits

Painkillers in individual bags/packages

Occlusive dressings

nasopharyngeal airway NPA

Lubricant (small packages)

Thermal blankets

Hydrogel bandages

Sterile gauze bandages

Trauma scissors

Eye shields

Decompression needles

Medical marker

Paper Patches Myringoplasty / Tympanoplasty

Where to ship:

12211 Calaway Cove Ct.

Houston TX, 77041

1270 Crabb River Road, Suite 600-52,

Richmond TX, 77469

3135 Fall Street

Houston TX, 77054

6622 Pelham Chase Dr.

Spring TX, 77389