Houston Zoo Lights open to the public this Saturday

Houston
It's still warm in Houston but the holidays are almost here -- that means the Houston Zoo Lights will be opening to the public!

HOUSTON - The Houston Zoo Lights are back for the 2020 season!

The holiday fun kicked off Tuesday evening with a member preview. People showed up with Christmas lights on and reindeer antlers ready to spread some holiday cheer.

Things will be a little different this year due to the pandemic.

There will be online timed-ticketing only and a mask must be worn throughout your visit.

For ticketing & visitor info click here.