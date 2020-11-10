Houston Zoo Lights open to the public this Saturday

The Houston Zoo Lights are back for the 2020 season!

The holiday fun kicked off Tuesday evening with a member preview. People showed up with Christmas lights on and reindeer antlers ready to spread some holiday cheer.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE FROM THE BAYOU CITY BUZZ

Things will be a little different this year due to the pandemic.

There will be online timed-ticketing only and a mask must be worn throughout your visit.

For ticketing & visitor info click here.