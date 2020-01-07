Houston Zoo donates $5,000 to help Australian wildlife impacted by fires

article

The Houston Zoo is donating $5,000 to the effort to save wildlife impacted by the wildfires in Australia.

The funds are going to the Bushfire Emergency Wildlife fund, run by Zoos Victoria, a non-profit conservation organization dedicated to fighting wildlife extinction. 100 percent of the funds will go towards supporting the wildlife affected by the bushfires, according to the zoo.

Click here to donate directly to the Bushfire Emergency Wildlife Fund.