Houston youth ministry volunteer arrested after hundreds of child pornography images found

The Brief A youth ministry volunteer in Harris County was arrested after police found hundreds of images of child pornography on his computer. Kevin Hartgrove, 45, is charged with two felony counts and is being held on a $40,000 bond. Authorities say there is no evidence the crimes involved children from his church, but they are asking anyone with information to contact police.



A church youth ministry volunteer was arrested after hundreds of images and videos of child pornography were found on a computer at his home, authorities said Thursday.

Harris County Precinct One Constable Alan Rosen announced the arrest of Kevin Hartgrove, 45, who is now facing two felony counts of possession of child pornography.

What we know:

Detectives with Precinct One’s Internet Crimes Against Children unit arrested Hartgrove at his home on Wednesday. The investigation revealed "hundreds" of images and videos, including one allegedly titled "Jailbait July" featuring girls between the ages of 11 and 13.

Hartgrove, who works in internet technology, faces a first- and a second-degree felony, which carry a penalty of up to 99 years in prison.

He is currently being held in the Harris County Jail. His combined bond has been set at $40,000.

What we don't know:

Harris County officials did not say which church Hartgrove volunteered at.

What they're saying:

Rosen issued a warning to those who exploit children, stating, "Let this be a warning to anyone who sexually exploits children: our deputies are patrolling cyberspace, and they will catch you."

What you can do:

Authorities said there is no evidence at this time that any children Hartgrove worked with at the church were exploited in the alleged crimes.

Detectives are asking anyone with information about Hartgrove having inappropriate contact with children to contact the Harris County Constable Precinct One Internet Crimes Against Children Unit at 713-222-4929.