Two women arrested, accused of trafficking missing Montgomery County minor
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas - Two 20-year-old Houston women are said to be in custody for trafficking a missing juvenile in Montgomery County.
What we know:
According to the Montogmery County Sheriff's Office, 20-year-old Houstonians Norma Lewis and Niasia Harrell are charged with Trafficking of a Child.
The arrests stem from detectives working on a missing child case. The detectives reportedly found the missing child in online advertisements on "illicit prostitution-related websites."
Officials say the advertisers were contacted, and a meeting was arranged at a Montgomery County hotel.
County detectives and Texas DPS agents allegedly found the two women and the missing minor in a vehicle. The women were arrested, and the minor was provided with medical care and support services before returning to family.
What we don't know:
No other details are available at this time.
The Source: Montgomery County Sheriff's Office.