Two women arrested, accused of trafficking missing Montgomery County minor

Houston woman arrested for trafficking missing child

What we know:

According to the Montogmery County Sheriff's Office, 20-year-old Houstonians Norma Lewis and Niasia Harrell are charged with Trafficking of a Child.

The arrests stem from detectives working on a missing child case. The detectives reportedly found the missing child in online advertisements on "illicit prostitution-related websites."

Officials say the advertisers were contacted, and a meeting was arranged at a Montgomery County hotel.

County detectives and Texas DPS agents allegedly found the two women and the missing minor in a vehicle. The women were arrested, and the minor was provided with medical care and support services before returning to family.

What we don't know:

No other details are available at this time.