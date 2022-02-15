Houston woman starts yummy cookie business that has people nationwide leaving reviews

Kimbriana Chenier is the owner of ‘Kimmy Yum Yum Kookies’ Best Kookies EVER!!! – KimmyYumYum Kookies, a business she started toward the beginning of the pandemic.

Kimmy says back in June of 2020 she ordered cookies online, but when they came, she wasn’t satisfied.

So she bought some ingredients and made her own cookie from scratch then she posted a picture of it to Instagram.

"I just asked my followers at the time, would you eat this? It was a chocolate chip stuffed Oreo." Kimmy explained.

The answer was yes and people immediately started asking how they could get a batch. That’s what led to her creating and branding her business.

She received her business license in October 2020, just four months after that social media post. Fast-forward to 2022, she now has dozens of orders rolling in per day.

Her flavors include everything from Red Velvet explosion, Peach Cobbler and s’mores; to birthday cake. Cookies & Cream, and Butterfinger macadamia.

She ships these homemade cookies in the Texas area and all across the country, which takes about two to three business days.

"California, New York, Florida, Georgia, I mean they’re everywhere and these are consistent clients, not just people who just purchase once." Kimmy said.

People in Texas can order their cookies online and get them the next day; or they can pick them up or have them delivered to their door the same day.

Kimmy YumYumKookies can also be found individually wrapped inside of Creations Market in Spring. She also sells homemade cookie cakes for special occasions.

Kimmy is aiming to open a brick-and-mortar in spring within the next few months. She says eventually she wants to turn her cookie business into a well-known franchise, while also building generational wealth.

"So many of us in the Black community aren’t really educated on it, we don’t really know much about being wealthy." Kimmy said.

She has a message for anyone out there who is looking to build a business from the ground up.

"You need to keep going, so you can show your kids and the people behind you what you can do. You can’t do it just for the money; you always have to do it because it’s your passion because your passion will get you to the top," she said.

You can find more information or place your order here, Best Kookies EVER!!! – KimmyYumYum Kookies