Woman found shot to death in Houston apartment

A woman was found shot to death inside a Houston apartment on Monday morning, police say.

An investigation is underway at the apartment complex in the 8100 block of El Mundo Street, just northwest of the I-610 South Loop and SH 288 interchange.

Police say the woman was found dead in the apartment around 7:40 a.m.

According to HPD, the shooting is believed to have stemmed from domestic violence.

A possible suspect is being questioned at this time, police say.