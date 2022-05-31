Houston woman robbed after getting cash at bank; police searching for suspect

Houston police are searching for a robbery suspect who may have followed a woman from a bank.

The police department shared video of the suspect and asked for the public’s help to identify him.

The incident occurred around 9:15 a.m. May 14 in the parking lot of an apartment complex in the 6100 block of Reims.

The video shows the woman parking her vehicle, and then a maroon SUV pulls up.

Police say a man got out of the SUV, ran up to the woman and demanded her money. She attempted to run away, but the man pulled out a handgun and demanded her purse, authorities say.

According to police, the suspect took a bank envelope with cash from the woman and fled in the SUV.

The woman told police that just before the incident she had withdrawn a large sum of money from the bank and believes the suspect followed her.

The victim described the suspect as a light-skinned Hispanic male, 25-30 years old, 180 to 190 pounds, wearing a black hoodie, green cargo pants, and a black scarf. He reportedly had a green pistol.

The maroon SUV reportedly had paper plates.

