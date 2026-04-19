Houston woman killed, husband injured in accidental shooting while cleaning firearms

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The Brief A 24-year-old woman is dead after a firearm accidentally discharged while her husband and his brother were cleaning weapons. The bullet passed through the husband’s hand before striking his wife; ten people, including three children, were inside the home. No charges have been filed yet as the District Attorney’s Office reviews the case to determine if the shooting was a crime.



A woman is dead, and her husband is injured following what appears to be an accidental shooting while firearms were being cleaned inside a home Saturday evening, authorities said.

Deadly shooting

What we know:

Harris County sheriff’s deputies responded to an in-progress call at 7:30 p.m. in the 600 block of Harding Street. When they arrived, they found two gunshot victims: a 25-year-old man and his 24-year-old wife.

Investigators determined the man and his brother were sitting at a table in a common kitchen area disassembling and reassembling firearms. During the process, the 25-year-old’s weapon discharged. The bullet struck his hand before hitting his wife in the upper torso.

Both victims were taken to a local hospital. The woman died at the hospital and her husband was treated for the wound to his hand.

At the time of the shooting, seven adults and three children were inside the home. No other injuries were reported.

What we don't know:

The names of the involved parties have not yet been released. Authorities said that potential charges remain pending a review by the District Attorney’s Office or a grand jury to determine if the incident will be classified as a criminal offense or a tragic accident.