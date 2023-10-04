A woman was taken to the hospital in serious condition after a fire at a duplex in southwest Houston, officials say.

The fire was reported shortly before 4 a.m. Wednesday in the 11300 block of Harwin Drive

Houston firefighters at the scene of a fire on Harwin Drive.

Firefighters arrived at the scene and found heavy fire coming from the residence.

Officials say firefighters started an offensive attack and also began to search the structure.

They located a female resident inside and brought her out. She was transported to the hospital.

Officials say firefighters also rescued two cats.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.