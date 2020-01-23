Houston woman gets 50 years for deadly shooting during purse snatching

article

A 23-year-old Houston woman was convicted of felony murder in the deadly shooting of a 30-year-old woman during a 2016 robbery.

Kenia Lashan Wilkins, 23, was sentenced to 50 years in prison on Wednesday after being convicted in a four-day trial last week.

“We have made it a priority to aggressively prosecute defendants who use a gun to rob and kill,” Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg said. “Gun violence is a scourge, and we will work in court and with the community to curb it.”

The district attorney’s office says the shooting occurred during a purse snatching on December 26, 2016. Witnesses at an apartment complex reported hearing a gunshot around 11:10 p.m.

Witnesses found 30-year-old Meng Bo, a Chinese national, had been shot. They called 911 and started CPR. Paramedics arrived and pronounced Bo deceased.

Witnesses reported seeing a dark–colored sedan race away from the scene. Authorities later linked that vehicle to the shooting after learning that it had been used in another purse snatching that day.

Wilkins was arrested two weeks later following an investigation.

Advertisement

MORE: Follow for the latest local news