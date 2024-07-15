Houston woman dies in apartment without power

On Sunday morning, a resident at the Beringwood complex in west Houston tried to check on his 70-year-old neighbor. He says she had trouble moving around on her own and was worried when he hadn't heard from her.

"I yelled in both windows, saw the cat, pounded like the FBI on the door," he said.

He called 911, and first responders found the woman dead in her unit.

Several units at the complex have been without power since Monday, according to the area homeowner's association.

"We've been completely unable to have a dialog or communication with CenterPoint," said Rob Alleman, Vice President of the HOA Board at Beringwood. "We haven't had any meaningful updates on when power could be restored."

He says the complex has a large population of elderly and immobile residents, making the heat even more dangerous.

Authorities can not confirm the woman's cause of death at this point, and there is no official indication that it was caused by heat.

But residents at the complex feel her death was due to the lack of power for such a long time in such high temperatures.

"This could have been avoided," said her neighbor.

On Sunday, FOX26 reported about the power outages and death on our 5 p.m. newscast.

Later, around 7 p.m., CenterPoint trucks could be seen outside the complex. By 8:30 p.m., power was restored at the complex.

"I just hope this doesn't go in vain and helps to facilitate a meaningful conversation to making some real improvements," said Alleman.